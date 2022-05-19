8 East Texans arrested in law enforcement prostitution operation

DPS says the arrests were made between Tuesday, May 17, and Wednesday, May 18.

Nine people, including eight East Texans, have been arrested following a solicitation of prostitution operation conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

According to the Texas State Penal Code, solicitation of prostitution occurs if:

A person commits an offense if the person knowingly offers or agrees to pay a fee to another person for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with that person or another.

The following people were arrested in connection with the operation:

Jason Wilhelm Veihl, 45, of Canton

Jeffrey Alan Watts, 64, of Tyler

Chaminda P. Alwis, 53, of Tyler

Allen Ronald Johnson Jr., 44, of Lindale

David Balderas, 32, of Tyler

Leonardo Hernandez Rodriguez, 23, of Lovington, NM

Ryan Craig Burgess, 30, of Lindale

Chester Ray Webb, 32, of Tyler

DPS says investigators with the Smith County TAG (Texas Anti-Gang Unit) assisted in the investigation and arrests.