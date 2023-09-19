8 East Texas universities, colleges rank among U.S. News and World Report's 2024 Best Colleges in Texas

The list is made based on undergraduate rankings that scrutinize academic quality, graduate indebtedness and retention rates among thousands of colleges.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Eight East Texas colleges and universities have made the U.S. News and World Report's list of 2024 Best Colleges in Texas.

According to the recent report, UT Tyler, Tyler Junior College, Texas College in Tyler, LeTourneau University in Longview, Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Wiley College in Marshall and Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins were among the 87 public and private colleges and universities chosen for the list.

The list is made based on undergraduate rankings that scrutinize academic quality, graduate indebtedness and retention rates among thousands of colleges.

UT Tyler also tied for number 361 in the national universities category and tied for number 195 in top public schools. The university also tied for the following rankings: number 86 in the best undergraduate engineering programs at schools where a doctorate is not offered, number 86 in nursing and number 184 in top performers on social mobility.

Texas College tied for number 12 in top performers on social mobility. The school also landed between number 45 to 48 in regional colleges in the west and number 72 to 78 in historically Black colleges and universities.

LeTourneau tied for the following rankings: number 34 for regional universities in the west, number 40 in the best undergraduate engineering programs at schools where a doctorate is not offered, number 12 in mechanical engineering where a doctorate is not offered and number 48 in top performers on social mobility. The Longview private university also ranked number 16 in best value schools and number 26 in best colleges for veterans.

SFA was named number 39 in regional universities in the west and number 20 in top public schools. The university also tied for the following rankings: number 203 in the best undergraduate engineering programs at schools where a doctorate is not offered, number 154 in nursing and number 53 in top performers on social mobility.

ETBU tied as number 84 in regional universities in the west and number 66 in top performers on social mobility.

Wiley College ranked number 59 in historically Black colleges and universities. The college also tied as number 24 in regional colleges in the west and number 31 in top performers on social mobility.