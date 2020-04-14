NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office announced eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 58.

Three of the patients are hospital. The other five are in home isolation. The patients are:

One female in her 30s

One female in her 40s

One male in his 40s

One male in his 50s

One male in his 70s

One female in her 60s (hospitalized)

One female in her 70s (hospitalized)

One male in his 90s (hospitalized)

The county announced one recovery from the virus as well.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 3

Angelina County - 18

Bowie County - 51, 5 deaths

Camp County - 5

Cass County - 6

Cherokee County - 9, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 47

Harrison County - 31, 2 deaths

Henderson County - 11

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 8

Morris County - 3

Nacogdoches County - 58, 4 deaths

Panola County - 20, 2 death

Polk County - 11

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 16

San Augustine County - 9, 1 death

Shelby County - 40

Smith County - 103, 2 deaths

Titus County - 7

Trinity County - 4

Upshur County - 8

Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death

Wood County - 6

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.