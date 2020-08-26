8 students, 3 staff members at Henderson ISD test positive for COVID-19

The district is asking all high school and primary school students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.

HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson ISD has announced that eight students and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first student, who attends Wylie Primary School, was last on campus on Aug. 18. Two of the students, who attend Henderson High School, were last on campus on Aug. 21. The five remaining students, who also attend the high school, were last on campus on Aug. 24.

The first employee was last on the high school campus on Aug. 23 and was not typically in a classroom setting. The second employee was last on the high school campus on Aug. 24. The third employee was last on the middle campus on Aug. 24 and was not typically in a classroom setting..

"We are cleaning and sanitizing the areas of campus where the students had contact," the district said.