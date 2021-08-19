SHERIFF: 85-year-old man charged with murder after fatally shooting neighbor through screen door in Henderson County

The investigation is ongoing.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An elderly man was arrested Wednesday after officials say he shot a neighbor through the screen door of his residence.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Huey Edward Nichols, 85, was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Henderson County Jail.

According to Sheriff Hillhouse, Nichols fired a single round from a 38-caliber revolver through the door, striking the victim in the stomach. The victim later died at a Tyler hospital. Therefore, the charge was upgraded to murder.

Investigator Daniel Wright said the victim went to Nichols' home in the 14000 block of VZCR 4811 to check on his wellbeing. There were no signs of forced entry or a struggle, though the suspect says he was threatened.

Family of victim said they regularly drop by unannounced to check on the status of Nichols.