Overton library to mark 85th anniversary of tragic school explosion

OVERTON, Texas — Friends of McMillan Memorial Library in Overton, along with Jimmie Piercy, president of the board of directors for London Museum, will present a program discussing the historic and tragic school explosion.

This event will be Tuesday, March 15 from noon to 1 p.m. at the McMillan Memorial Library, 401 S. Commerce St. in Overton. Door prizes will be given and box lunches (at no charge) will be available. You must reserve your lunch by noon, Friday March 11 by calling (903) 834-6318.