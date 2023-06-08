86th Annual Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo is finally here

Founded in 1937 by Jack Yates, this rodeo has been nationally recognized and ranks as one of the top rodeos in the state of Texas.

GLADEWATER, Texas — East Texas the wait is finally over. The 86th Annual Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo started yesterday but tickets are still available to purchase for June 8 to 10.

The event begins at 8:15 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m. to the public. The address to the rodeo grounds is 2502 W Upshur Ave, Gladewater.

Ticketing

Tickets are currently on sale for June 8 to 10.

$16 per adult

$8 for children under 12

Free for children under two

Military and first responders will receive half off of their admission if they show a valid I.D. card

Box seats are also available for purchase starting at $150 per party holding up to six people.

Note: The first row of seating is reserved for handicap and wheelchair use only.

Did you know?

The first rodeo was hosted in France that served as entertainment for the soldiers, according to historical documents later recreated in Gladewater.

Founded in 1937 by Jack Yates, this rodeo has been nationally recognized and ranks as one of the top rodeos in the state of Texas.

This arena holds an array of notable competitors including Don Gay, an eight-time PRCA World Champion Bull Rider; Roy Cooper, the leading money winner of all time for the PRCA, and many others.

Individuals interested in hosting an event on the grounds can contact James Moore at (409) 939-3421 for more information. Vendors interested in hosting at the Gladewater Rodeo can fill out this form here.