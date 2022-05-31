Elderly East Texas man killed in crash

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 3:15 p.m., Friday, troopers were called to the scene of a crash on Highway 155, just south of Tyler.

The preliminary investigation indicates a car, driven by Lee T. Carson, of Flint, was traveling north on SH 155 in the right lane. DPS says Carson had a possible medical episode which caused him to veer across the roadway where he traveled off the west side.