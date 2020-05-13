ATHENS, Texas — The 89th Annual Old Fiddlers Reunion may look a little different this year, but it's sure to still be filled with outstanding entertainment.

With orders in place by Governor Greg Abbott and guidelines set by the CDC, the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion Planning Committee needed to modify their plans to keep the tradition alive. Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion will hold a FREE drive-in concert behind The Texan in the city parking lot on Saturday, May 30, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Unfortunately, the traditional competition and carnival will not be able to happen. However, the dancing and fiddlin’ tradition will continue to live on! So, come enjoy music insafe way from your parking spot in our parking lot!

"I'm very happy that we are able to have the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion given the current circumstances relating to the Corona Pandemic,” said Mary Ensign, who has been planning the Fiddlers Reunion for almost five decades. “It is the 89th year for the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion and our main goal is to keep this tradition going."

To keep everyone at a safe distance, the organization will have parking assigned to every other space and will be available by reservation only for spectators only. Performers will have their own reserved lot. Reservations will be made available on May 18, at 6 p.m., and can be made through The Texan Eventbrite site or Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion.

If you need more information or have a question about making reservations, call 903-675-8039. The parking lot will open at 4 p.m. for reserved parking spots. Entrance to the parking lot will be off Carroll Street. Due to space, no more than four people per vehicle and only 50 spots are available. All vehicles will need to be turned off during the concert for the consideration of all attendees. Drop the tailgate, pop the hatch, grab the ice chest, bring some chairs, create some shade, and get ready for Athens first drive-in concert!

Music from world-renowned fiddlers are scheduled to take the bandstand for all to enjoy. Also, fiddlers and pickers of all ages are welcome to perform and jam. If you’re interested in fiddlin’ and performing, message the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion on Facebook and they will give you special instructions including parking. Plenty of room to dance with your family while maintaining social distance from others. We will have food from Tilo’s Cuisine and Bakery, Railway Café, and sweet treats from Treehouse Cupcakes. Athens Burger Bar will be open at Common Area Market, as well. There will be hand washing stations available to use as needed.

A detailed itinerary will be posted on the Old Athens Fiddlers Reunion, Visit Athens TX and The Texan Facebook pages as the day gets closer.