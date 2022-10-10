89th Texas Rose Festival begins this week celebrating Tyler's trademark industry

This year's theme for the 89th festival is "Empires of Enchantment." Events will run from Thursday through Sunday.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022.

Continuing the tradition of celebrating Tyler's heritage and beloved roses, the 2022 Texas Rose Festival is set to kick off Thursday and feature royalty, coronations, luncheons and the annual parade over four days.

Since its start in 1933, the festival uses events, such as the Queen’s Coronation, ribbon cutting and rose presentation, the Queen’s Tea and the Rose Parade, to honor the Rose City's most famous industry.

Molly Louise Berry is serving as the 2022 Texas Rose Festival queen. Olivia Bristol Young is the princess of the Texas Rose Festival and Hadley Hills Brewer is the duchess of the rose growers.

Check out the schedule of events here:

Thursday, Oct. 13

89th Texas Rose Festival Ribbon Cutting and Morning Prayer Service at the Rose Garden Center at 10 a.m., free admission, open to the public.

Texas Rose Festival Rose Display at the Rose Garden Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission.

Palette of Roses Art Show & Sale Art Show and sale of Palette of Roses art work done in different media at the Rose Garden Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission, paletteofroses.org.

Friday, Oct. 14

Palette of Roses Art Show & Sale Art Show and sale of Palette of Roses art work done in different media at the Rose Garden Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission, paletteofroses.org.

Texas Rose Festival Men's Luncheon at The Cascades, 4511 Briarwood Road at 11:15 a.m., guest speaker to be determined. texasrosefestival.com, Tickets on sale now for $50 and up.

Texas Rose Festival Ladies’ Luncheon at the Rogers Nursing Health Sciences Center, corner of 5th Street and Fleishel, at 11:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Jennifer B. Pickens, White House social expert, author and historian. texasrosefestival.com, tickets are on sale starting at $100. Seating is limited.

Texas Rose Festival Matinee Coronation at the UT Tyler at R. Don Cowan Fine & Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now ranging from $15 to $45, texasrosefestival.com.

Texas Rose Festival Matinee Coronation at the UT Tyler at R. Don Cowan Fine & Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now ranging from $20 to $85, texasrosefestival.com.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Texas Rose Festival Pre-Parade Activities at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium at 9 a.m.

Texas Rose Festival Parade at 9 a.m. starting west from Glenwood Blvd. and Front Street. East side parade route is free and reserved seating tickets are $10. texasrosefestival.com, Tickets are on sale now.

Texas Rose Festival Rose Display at the Rose Garden Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission.

Palette of Roses Art Show & Sale Art Show and sale of Palette of Roses art work done in different media at the Rose Garden Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., free admission, paletteofroses.org.

Rose Festival Arts & Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bergfeld Park in Tyler with more than 75 vendors offering handmade items like creative art, jewelry, photography, mixed media, food and more. Free admission (kids zone & concessions for a fee). There will be a couple's classic movie in the park at 7 p.m.

Tyler's Old Rose Open House at the historic Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 624 N Broadway Ave. The Vintage Rose Festival Dress Display will also be open now through Oct. 29 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. goodmanmuseum.com.

Texas Rose Festival Queen’s Tea at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden from 1 through 3 p.m., free admission, texasrosefestival.com.

