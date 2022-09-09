89th Texas Rose Festival to celebrate Hispanic community with new float to showcase culture, traditions

Attendees can expect things such as a mariachi band, Aztec dancers, folklorico dancers, and a Tejano band to be part of this year's parade.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from July 2022.

The 89th Texas Rose Festival will feature a new parade float that will celebrate the Hispanic community of East Texas and the quinceañera tradition.

With a lineup of over 40 East Texas Hispanic girls ready to make their debut and show off their traditional quinceañera dresses, attendees can expect things such as a mariachi band, Aztec dancers, folklorico dancers, and a Tejano band to be part of this year's parade.

Although the doors have always been open for anyone to take part in the Texas Rose Festival parade, this year the local Hispanic community was formally invited to participate. A customized tribute float has been made possible through a sponsorship by the Flowers Davis law firm and collaboration with local businesses.