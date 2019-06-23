TYLER, Texas — Hundreds of people gathered at Lake Palestine on Saturday for the 8th annual Lake Palestine Adaptive Aquafest which gives those with physical and mental disabilities the chance to participate in water sports.

Texas Adaptive Aquatics Tyler

"I had been in a wheelchair all my life, to something like this for me was amazing," said participant Sory Rivera. "The fact that there's a group that will come together to help disabled individuals to do something that able-bodied do all the time, it's just, it's out of this world."

For one day, no matter the limitation, children and adults with mental and physical limitations get the opportunity to go out on the lake and feel the wind "woosh" across their faces.

"Every year it's the highlight of my summer and it evokes a lot of emotion in me," volunteer Joel Ruak said. "I will end up having to at some point step off because I'll be moved to tears from the joy I see these guys having."

With the help of two volunteers, one on each side, they are able to assist riders and get them skiing like they are pros.

"They come from all aspects of the community," said Aquafest organizer Mike Schovanec. "They contact us through Facebook or phone, they're like we want to be involved. We have a really giving community in Tyler."

Some people who volunteered even had to be turned away because so many people wanted to come out and help.

"To see someone water ski and see the smile on their face because they either never had the opportunity to do this, never thought they would have an opportunity," said Schovanec. "When they're coming in with big giant smiles, I promise you, your heart is just warm."

Schovanec also said he hopes that the event will go on for many years to come because for him and many of the volunteers, there's nothing quite like seeing someone water ski for the first time.

