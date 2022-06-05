Temperatures to rise this weekend during the 8th annual Red Dirt festival

With those high temperatures, organizers are making sure to have enough water and emergency crews on standby as temperatures are expected to climb.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Temperatures are expected to reach up to the 90s this weekend ahead of the 8th annual Red Dirt Festival.

This year’s anticipation is set to be big with a long list of performers and around 60 vendors from across the nation set to serve a variety of different barbecues.

“We're very excited to be back this year, we're excited to have some sunshine. We have a sold out event and everybody loves this event,” Carleen Dark Bays, Market President for TownSquare Media said.

With those high temperatures, organizers are making sure to have enough water and emergency crews on standby as temperatures are expected to climb along with the humidity.

“At anytime there will be four EMS guys and will have a stationary first aid tent, and we’ll have some roding in different quadrants,” Bays said. "Most of what they do is help hydrate people and make sure people are fine or if anyone needs a Band-Aid or anything like that.”

A few tips if you plan on staying inside this weekend, try to conserve as much power as possible to help save electricity and your power bill.

“Turn off lights when they are not needed and change your air filter at least once a month,” Charles Hill, Region Customer Service Manager for Oncors aid. “If you raise your thermostat one degree, it’s the equivalent of saving 6 percent on your air conditioning.”

The most important tip is to always stay hydrated, wear light-fitted, and colored clothing in high temperature heat.

“When we say fluids, water is best, sports drinks in moderation and try to avoid alcohol,” Micheal Frost, Assistant Fire Chief for the Tyler Fire Department said. “Alcohol can make the situation worse. If you don’t have access to an air conditioning shade or a fan will definitely help.”

Gates are set to open for general admissions at 1:00 p.m. and performers begin at 3:45 p.m.