VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — On Friday around 6 p.m. the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on two illegal gambling businesses in Van Zandt County.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, nine people were arrested following a joint investigation to rid Van Zandt County of illegal gambling establishments.

The sheriff’s office executed a similar search warrant on July 20 at four illegal gambling establishments in Van Zandt County. 40 citations were issued and eight people were arrested for illegal gambling.

“We will continue our investigation and will continue to close these establishments. We have an obligation to enforce the law in a fair and impartial manner, regardless of who you are,” Sheriff Dale Corbett said.

Van Zandt County has joined enforcement efforts of illegal gambling with other surrounding counties including Gregg, Smith, Hunt, Kaufman, and Henderson County.