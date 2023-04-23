AUTHORITIES: 9 shot at Deep East Texas after-prom party

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — An after-prom party ended in a shooting early Sunday morning in Deep East Texas.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, shortly after midnight on Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at an after-prom party with gunfire on County Road 263, just north of Jasper.
When officials arrived on scene, they found nine victims had been shot and were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
The JCSO the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
"This investigation is ongoing and people of interest are being questioned," the JCSO said.
CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.