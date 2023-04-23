AUTHORITIES: 9 shot at Deep East Texas after-prom party

Jasper County authorities say the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — An after-prom party ended in a shooting early Sunday morning in Deep East Texas.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, shortly after midnight on Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at an after-prom party with gunfire on County Road 263, just north of Jasper.

When officials arrived on scene, they found nine victims had been shot and were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The JCSO the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

"This investigation is ongoing and people of interest are being questioned," the JCSO said.