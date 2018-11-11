A child is dead after a head on crash Sunday afternoon on Loop 49 near FM 2493.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m.

According to DPS, Valerie Miller, 34, was driving a 2017 GMC Denali westbound on Loop 49. At some point, she crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit a 2008 Ford Escape driven by William Pritchard, 29.

Both Miller and Pritchard was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There were four children in Miller's car. A nine-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The others were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation. DPS says Loop 49 remains closed.

CBS 19 will have more information on this crash as it becomes available.

