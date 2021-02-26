903 Handmade in Tyler closing in March

903 Handmade has been open for 4 years.

TYLER, Texas — A local small business is closing its doors.

According to a Facebook post, the family-owned business 903 Handmade will be closing at the end of March.

"We thank you, everyone, who has supported our small business and all our makers. At this time we need to focus on our family," owners Nate and Kristy Norman said in the post.

903 Handmade, located in Swann's Plaza off Old Jacksonville Road, has been open for 4 years.

The store carries a wide selection of quality handmade products from around the United States including many local to East Texas.