SHREVEPORT, La. — A 91-year-old Shreveport man has been arrested and charged with rape.

Otis Allen was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on Friday on one count of first-degree rape. His bond was set at $250,000.

KTBS reports Allen is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile following an investigation that began in November 2019. His bond was set at $250,000.

Allen was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal's Service.