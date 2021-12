For those having an emergency, the sheriff's office asked that they call 903-567-4133 and dial extension 460 while the 911 system is unavailable.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The 911 system in Van Zandt County is currently down and officials are asking people to use an alternative number.

