92-year-old man has mission to make Tyler beautiful

He was given the nickname ‘energizer bunny’ by church members due to his hard work.

TYLER, Texas — We all work on our garden for a couple of hours every month and complain about it, but one Tyler man has been gardening for the city of Tyler for over 20 years without complaining.

James Chewning was recently recognized for his long service and CBS19 spent a morning with him to see what he enjoys most about keeping the Rose City blooming.

"It’s just one of those things," Chewning said.

It’s one of those things we take for granted when taking our kids to the park or taking a stroll. And with a mighty pull, Chewning gets to doing one of those things.

The City of Tyler's Parks and Recreation Department honored him recently for his long service to the city in keeping Tyler beautiful – 22 years to be exact. But this recognition to him was special.

"I was recognized many times in the military but some of those things that I appreciate more," Chewning said.

Just like he has an appreciation for his city, his appreciation for the outdoors comes from a time when he wasn't able to go outside.

"When I was in the supply, I didn’t get out very often. I had to go out to the range, the rifle range and march back with the commander. We were in basic and it took me four years to get out of basic," Chewning said.

And he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

"Well as long as I am able to. I’m 92 and I don’t want to get old – older," Chewning said.

He doesn’t want to get older, nor does he want to stop being outdoors.

"It’s just in my blood. I’ll volunteer anywhere – as long as it’s outside," Chewning said.