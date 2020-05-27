LONGVIEW, Texas — RosaLee Johnson, 95, of Marshall, celebrated her birthday this year by being released from the hospital after battling COVID-19 for almost a month.

Johnson is a resident of Heritage House, where she was diagnosed April 23 with the novel coronavirus. She was admitted to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, where she was later diagnosed with pneumonia in both of her lungs.

Johnson’s granddaughter, Heather Dieguez, said that though the family was concerned about her throughout the whole process, no one was surprised that of all people, Johnson would be the person to survive a bout with the new virus.

