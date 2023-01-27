Lineup announced for 9th annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video was published in May 2022.
Are you ready for some BBQ and music?
Organizers have announced the lineup for the ninth annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on the square in Downtown Tyler.
Performers include:
- Kaitlin Butts
- Mike and the Moonpies
- Charlie Robison
- William Clark Green
- Shane Smith & The Saints
- Charley Crockett
The event will take place Saturday, May 6, and will feature more than 20 BBQ joints from across the Lone Star State.
Ticket prices are as follows:
- VIP - $175
Entry time is 12 p.m. and tickets include entry into the festival, samples from all BBQ joints, festival t-shirt, two free beverages and a private VIP area at the front of the state.
- General - $85
Entry time is 1 p.m. and tickets include samples from all BBQ joints and concert access.
- Concert Only - $60
Entry time is 3:45 p.m. and tickets only include concert access.
Ticket go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10. For more information about the festival, click here.