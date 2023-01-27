Lineup announced for 9th annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Downtown Tyler

The event will take place Saturday, May 6, and will feature more than 20 BBQ joints from across the Lone Star State.

Are you ready for some BBQ and music?

Organizers have announced the lineup for the ninth annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on the square in Downtown Tyler.

Performers include:

Kaitlin Butts

Mike and the Moonpies

Charlie Robison

William Clark Green

Shane Smith & The Saints

Charley Crockett

Ticket prices are as follows:

VIP - $175

Entry time is 12 p.m. and tickets include entry into the festival, samples from all BBQ joints, festival t-shirt, two free beverages and a private VIP area at the front of the state.

General - $85

Entry time is 1 p.m. and tickets include samples from all BBQ joints and concert access.

Concert Only - $60

Entry time is 3:45 p.m. and tickets only include concert access.