HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The City of Marshall announced Harrison County's ninth death from COVID-19 complications.
The county did not say how old the patient was or where the patient lived.
Currently, there are 172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County with nine deaths and 18 recoveries.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 41, 9 recoveries
- Angelina County - 100, 19 recoveries
- Bowie County - 105, 68 recoveries, 10 deaths
- Camp County - 7, 6 recoveries
- Cass County - 20, 16 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 18, 1 death
- Franklin County - 3
- Gregg County - 114, 48 recoveries, 2 death
- Harrison County - 172, 18 recoveries, 9 deaths
- Henderson County - 34, 6 recoveries
- Hopkins County - 6, 4 recoveries
- Houston County - 12, 4 recoveries
- Lamar County - 71, 1 death
- Marion County - 15, 1 recovery
- Morris County - 9, 2 recoveries
- Nacogdoches County - 202, 48 recoveries, 11 deaths
- Panola County - 168, 12 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Polk County - 35, 11 recoveries
- Rains County - 2, 2 recoveries
- Rusk County - 41, 22 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 2, 1 recovery
- San Augustine County - 21, 7 recoveries, 1 death
- Shelby County - 147, 20 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Smith County - 170, 95 recoveries, 4 deaths
- Titus County - 29, 6 recoveries
- Trinity County - 10
- Upshur County - 16, 8 recoveries
- Van Zandt County - 18, 1 death
- Wood County - 11, 5 recoveries
Numbers are determined by respective county officials and the Texas Department of State Health Services.