HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The City of Marshall announced Harrison County's ninth death from COVID-19 complications.

The county did not say how old the patient was or where the patient lived.

Currently, there are 172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County with nine deaths and 18 recoveries.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 41, 9 recoveries

Angelina County - 100, 19 recoveries

Bowie County - 105, 68 recoveries, 10 deaths

Camp County - 7, 6 recoveries

Cass County - 20, 16 recoveries

Cherokee County - 18, 1 death

Franklin County - 3

Gregg County - 114, 48 recoveries, 2 death

Harrison County - 172, 18 recoveries, 9 deaths

Henderson County - 34, 6 recoveries

Hopkins County - 6, 4 recoveries

Houston County - 12, 4 recoveries

Lamar County - 71, 1 death

Marion County - 15, 1 recovery

Morris County - 9, 2 recoveries

Nacogdoches County - 202, 48 recoveries, 11 deaths

Panola County - 168, 12 recoveries, 7 deaths

Polk County - 35, 11 recoveries

Rains County - 2, 2 recoveries

Rusk County - 41, 22 recoveries, 1 death

Sabine County - 2, 1 recovery

San Augustine County - 21, 7 recoveries, 1 death

Shelby County - 147, 20 recoveries, 2 deaths

Smith County - 170, 95 recoveries, 4 deaths

Titus County - 29, 6 recoveries

Trinity County - 10

Upshur County - 16, 8 recoveries

Van Zandt County - 18, 1 death

Wood County - 11, 5 recoveries

Numbers are determined by respective county officials and the Texas Department of State Health Services.