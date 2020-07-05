HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The City of Marshall announced Harrison County's ninth death from COVID-19 complications.

The county did not say how old the patient was or where the patient lived. 

Currently, there are 172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County with nine deaths and 18 recoveries.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas: 

  • Anderson County - 41, 9 recoveries
  • Angelina County - 100, 19 recoveries
  • Bowie County - 105, 68 recoveries, 10 deaths 
  • Camp County - 7, 6 recoveries
  • Cass County - 20, 16 recoveries
  • Cherokee County - 18, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 3
  • Gregg County - 114, 48 recoveries, 2 death
  • Harrison County - 172, 18 recoveries, 9 deaths
  • Henderson County - 34, 6 recoveries
  • Hopkins County - 6, 4 recoveries 
  • Houston County - 12, 4 recoveries
  • Lamar County - 71, 1 death
  • Marion County - 15, 1 recovery
  • Morris County - 9, 2 recoveries
  • Nacogdoches County - 202, 48 recoveries, 11 deaths
  • Panola County - 168, 12 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Polk County - 35, 11 recoveries
  • Rains County - 2, 2 recoveries
  • Rusk County - 41, 22 recoveries, 1 death
  • Sabine County - 2, 1 recovery
  • San Augustine County - 21, 7 recoveries, 1 death 
  • Shelby County - 147, 20 recoveries, 2 deaths
  • Smith County - 170, 95 recoveries, 4 deaths
  • Titus County - 29, 6 recoveries
  • Trinity County - 10
  • Upshur County - 16, 8 recoveries
  • Van Zandt County - 18, 1 death
  • Wood County - 11, 5 recoveries

Numbers are determined by respective county officials and the Texas Department of State Health Services.