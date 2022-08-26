The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has informed the city of repairs to a 10" water line that lost water pressure in the distribution system.

OVERTON, Texas — City of Overton is under another boil water notice on Aug. 26 due to a repairs to a water line near City Hall.

Overton residents are required to boil their water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water.