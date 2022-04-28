Bullard community rallying to help local teacher

Kindergarten teacher Christina Ault lost everything in a house fire right before Easter.

BULLARD, Texas — Just before Easter Sunday, local kindergarten teacher Christina Ault awoke in the middle of the night to some loud crashing noises. A few moments later, she realized her home was engulfed in flames.

"“Then the fire alarms went off and I opened the door," said Ault. "And the whole house was on fire. And so we climbed out of windows to get out the back.”

After the fire subsided, there was nothing left but ashes and the memories of what stood before. Ault was still in shock from the tragedy, but her fellow teachers stepped right into action for their Teacher of the Year nominee.

“I was getting messages back immediately at 2 or 3 in the morning. What can we do? What do we need to do?" said Principal Amanda Goode.

All of her coworkers at Bullard Early Childhood School have gone above and beyond to lend a hand, providing clothing, food, and monetary donations. Most importantly, they consider themselves a big family. And that means doing anything they can for a family member in need.

“This campus especially is like a family. Everybody takes care of each other. And everybody, I feel like works together to help provide the support for us and made us feel loved," said Ault.

Ault has been pleasantly overwhelmed by the amount of support she's received. And it didn't just come from her coworkers. She's received help from local businesses, churches, even parents of students who she's never had in her classes before.

And Ault says that the outpouring of support during a difficult time is what makes the Bullard community so special.