Uvalde one year later: A conversations with East Texans

East Texans shared how they’re feeling one year after the tragedy in Uvalde.

TYLER, Texas — We took two chairs to a park in Tyler to hear from East Texans to find out how they’re feeling one year after the tragedy in Uvalde.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing or seeing on the news," said community member Joyia Sells.

Roland Aaron added he never expected to mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, but “yet again it’s happened countless times.”

“It should have never happened. It should have never ever happened," said East Texan Trinity Morrow said of mass shootings.

They shared their thoughts into what are some possible solutions to ending gun violence in schools across the country.

“What we continue to do is what we’ve been doing already," Aaron said. “You don’t want to cause fear in children, you don’t want to set metal detectors. You don’t want to put guns in teachers’ hand, students even."

Morrow expressed her concerns about having teachers armed in classrooms.

“I don’t think it’s safe either way there’s going to be a gun in the school. If they want to use it, they’re going to find a way to use it," Morrow said. “If arming teachers isn’t a solution, what would make you comfortable as a parent.”

“I don’t even know honestly. If you put the things back in school that they took out, like prayer, it will help the situation," Morrow added.

Aaron mentioned schools are implementing items to keep schools safe, but he doesn't think that's the real issue.

“Let’s have metal detectors, let’s raise the age (to buy a gun) to 21. I don’t think people are asking the real questions about what the real problem is," Aaron said. "It’s mental health, that’s really the big factor for me."

Others also pointed out mental health issues could lead to mass shootings in America.

“Treat mental illness. More awareness with gun control. It seems like it’s so easy and they’re everywhere and easy to get," East Texas resident Ilene Merchant said.

Others mentioned there should be more gun reform.

“(There's) just the easy access. Anyone can just go and get one and open carry," Sells said.

She started homeschooling her kids after the pandemic. She was never really concerned with the possibility of a school shooting beforehand.

Now for her, it's an additional reason to keep her kids away from public school. She said she's doesn't think she'll ever let her kids go back to public school.

“I’m not confident in the laws. I’m not confident at all," Sells said.

Many parents are having to have open conversations with their children about the world around them.

“We just have an open dialogue. We do watch the news and I just ask them, ‘do you know what’s going on?’ I know it seems scary and it can be, and it is," Sells said.

Merchant added parents should feel safe to send their children to school, but it’s not a 100% safe feeling.

“I believe I am a Christian so that’s something I believe God will protect my children, but on a real note, the only thing I can do is hope for the best. Now even the best school isn’t safe," Aaron said.

Morrow said too many kids and teachers had to go through tragic circumstances and loss, such as in Uvalde.

“The Uvalde families are in our thoughts, thinking about them during this time," Sells said.