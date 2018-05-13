It was supposed to be a day of camaraderie and support at Tyler Race for the Cure. Supporting and celebrating the women who fought breast cancer, and for those still fighting.

One couple drove in from Dallas, they wanted to support one of their friends battling breast cancer, as well as an aunt and co-worker who won their fight.

But that day of celebration took a turn for Erika Ewells and Angela Johnson when they went back to their truck.

"Why? Why my car?" Ewells said.

A window of her car busted out by a thief. The thief took their purses, hidden underneath their jackets. Their jackets and other personal items were taken as well.

"I walked the mile and came back with bags from the breast cancer walk to the car." Ewells said.

From there, she went back and joined her friends at Bergfeld Park. 20 minutes later they were back in the Brannon Corporation parking lot with a broken window and glass everywhere.

Taking their identification, credit cards, and the certifications they both need for their job.

"I'm a school bus driver," Ewells said,"I drive special need kids every day."

Both of them worried they wouldn't be able to work on Monday, but that's one thing that they don't have to worry about too much.

"My boss said that she would help us get all our things back and it's gonna be okay for both of us to drive."

The couple is also without their credit cards, the thief even able to use the card before it could be canceled.

"As I called the bank they had already used the card," she said.

The card was used to purchase gas at a Texaco station in Tyler.

The Tyler Police Department have not said if any other cars were broken into and no arrests have been made in this case.

