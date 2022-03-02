Crews on scene after transformer blows in downtown Longview

Burned transformer left traffic lights blinking and a power outage in the area.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are on the scene after a transformer blew in Longview causing a small fire.

Traffic lights along High Street were blinking after the transformer blew in the 200 block of South Street in Longview. Power was out in the area, according to our photographer at the scene.

Longview Fire Department Battalion Chief Justin Jenkins said oil from the transformer had caught fire on the ground below it. Firefighters were monitoring the scene to let the oil burn off.