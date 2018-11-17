CPS partnered with organizations across East Texas for National Smith County Adoption Day at Green Acres Baptist Church on Fri. Nov. 16.

Many families had been waiting years to formalize bonds that had already been formed.

The Reilands adopted 12-year-old Madalynn, who they have fostered for two years.

"It was super exciting for me and I cried a lot because i was happy to actually be their," Madalynn said. "I've known them for 4 years. She was my daycare teacher and when I was with my bio parents, she was my everything, I called her my mom regardless, she always took care of me."

Her adoptive mother, Shannon Reiland, said it started when Madalynn asked for help.

"It's just what we were supposed to do at the right time," Shannon said. "She was my daycare kid and when she called and said 'I need to come stay with you,' that was that. There was no ifs, ands or buts, so we fought."

Madalynn's adoptive father Tim Reiland said they fought to give her a better life than she had before.

"She wasn't in a very good situation at all," Tim said. "Me and my wife and her grandparents and everyone in our circle wanted to give her the opportunity to grow and succeed."

The Reilands shared the day with people like Tori Hindman, who happened to be 13-year-old Braylon's case manager several years ago.She said she knew he was her son before he even asked to be hers.

"I just fell in love with him and really knew that God told me that i was his mom," Hindman said. "In July he asked me if I would adopt him and keep him forever. Because it had been such an up and down road, it was one of the best days of my life. Finally this little boy who needed a family and me, who knew I was supposed to be his mom it finally was real and he was willing to risk asking me to be his mom so it was just incredible."

Judge Carole Clark has been an adoption judge for 12 years and says it is particularly special for older kids.

"Older children don't always have the ability to be adopted like some of these younger children so it's always special for them to meet someone," Clark said. "For them to find that connection, to become a child again to a parent. It makes me feel proud for my team and I think you can tell by looking at all of them they are proud and have huge hearts. Everybody in my team has a heart."

During Friday's ceremony, 12 children were adopted. They ranged in age from two to 12.

To find out how you can adopt a child, click here.

