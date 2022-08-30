Lufkin family escaped fire but lost everything

The structure of the house might be salvageable but the family's belongings is a total loss, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director, Jessica Pabsworth.

LUFKIN, Texas — A mother and her two daughters safely escaped a fire that destroyed all their belongings in the Brookhollow subdivision in Lufkin Tuesday night.

Lufkin Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house with heavy black smoke and flames in the 100 block of Gatewood Lane at 8:13 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control by 8:20 p.m.

“Please say a prayer for this mom and her two girls,” Pebsworth said. “We’re so thankful they made it out safely but it does look like they lost everything.”