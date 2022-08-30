Lufkin family escaped fire but lost everything

LUFKIN, Texas — A mother and her two daughters safely escaped a fire that destroyed all their belongings in the Brookhollow subdivision in Lufkin Tuesday night.
Lufkin Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house with heavy black smoke and flames in the 100 block of Gatewood Lane at 8:13 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control by 8:20 p.m.
The structure of the house might be salvageable but the family's belongings is a total loss, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director, Jessica Pabsworth.
“Please say a prayer for this mom and her two girls,” Pebsworth said. “We’re so thankful they made it out safely but it does look like they lost everything.”
Lufkin Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.