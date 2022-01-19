x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

FROZEN OVER: A Look Back at the Winter Storm | Friday @ 6:30PM on CBS19

Catch CBS19's weather special Friday, Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — We all remember the historic winter storm that hammered the Lone Star State last February.

The storm caused massive power outages for millions of Texans, which led to frozen pipes and even the loss of water for some residents.

But, the question is...Could it happen again? 

The CBS19 Weather Team will explain the chances of another storm like this hitting the area and what to do to make sure you're prepared.

Catch FROZEN OVER: A Look Back at the Winter Storm Friday, Jan, 21, at 6:30 p.m. on CBS19.

RELATED: ERCOT says Texas power grid is 'ready for winter' after 300 site inspections

RELATED: REPORT: 246 people died statewide during Texas winter storm

In Other News

Get Hooked on East Texas with CBS19's Brett Anthony