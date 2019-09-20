TYLER, Texas — With recent news of alleged child abuse cases in different East Texas counties, CBS19 investigated the statistics for child abuse claims made in 2018.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, DFPS, more than 16,000 children in Texas were removed from their homes for abuse or neglect during 2018.

Child Protective Services has fiscal years, which is how data is collected and reported. The current year started in August and will end next September.

CPS sees an average daily caseload of 18.6 for the state of Texas. For East Texas, that number is 12.5 a day.

In 2018, more than 1,500 claims of abuse or neglect were reported for Smith County. Only 519 were confirmed and that same number were placed in substitute care.

In Gregg County there were 533 confirmed cases and more than 1,000 unconfirmed. Cherokee County had 202 confirmed cases of abuse or neglect and 531 that were not. Henderson County had 351 confirmed and more than 850 were unconfirmed.

According to DFPS, over the last ten years, more children have been reporting incidents to medical personnel or at school.

There are signs that can signal abuse including:

Frequent injuries that are unexplained

Changes in behavior, eating and sleeping

Complaints of pain or soreness

Fear of certain places or people

Changes in school performance and attendance

Lack of personal care and hygiene

If you suspect child abuse or neglect, you can call the child protective services hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or you can contact these East Texas resources:

Child Abuse CASA for Kids of East Texas 903-597-7725

Child & Adult Abuse Hotline 800-252-5400

Child Protective Services - Smith County 903-595-4841

Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County 903-533-1880

CPS Complaint and Additional Information Line 877-787-8999

Darkness to Light 866-3675-4448

Domestic Abuse 24/7 Hotline 800-333-0358

East Texas Crisis Center 903-509-2526

Family Violence & Sexual Assault Hotline 800-333-0358

For the Silent (teen sex trafficking programs) 903-747-8128

Refuge of Light 903-279-8769 (Safe house for sex trafficking victims- female minors)

Women and Children's Shelter/ETCC 903-509-2526

Definitions of Abuse - Texas Family Code

Physical abuse is deliberate actions resulting in injuries to a child or genuine threats of such actions, or concerns about physical injuries of an unexplained or suspicious nature.

Sexual abuse

Sexual indecency, sexual assault, or aggravated sexual assault.

Failing to make a reasonable effort to prevent sexual conduct to a child.

Using the child for the creation of obscene or pornographic material.

Emotional abuse

Emotional abuse is an emotional or mental injury caused by the parent or caregiver that results in an observable effect on the child.

Psychological state - Concerns about the child's mental stability, as demonstrated by mood, behavior, and thoughts.

Trafficking

Labor trafficking - parent or caregiver forcing a child into labor or services that are unhealthy or harmful to the child.

Sex trafficking - parent or caregiver receiving compensation for forcing a child to engage in prostitution or other sex acts.

Neglect