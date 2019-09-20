TYLER, Texas — With recent news of alleged child abuse cases in different East Texas counties, CBS19 investigated the statistics for child abuse claims made in 2018.
According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, DFPS, more than 16,000 children in Texas were removed from their homes for abuse or neglect during 2018.
Child Protective Services has fiscal years, which is how data is collected and reported. The current year started in August and will end next September.
CPS sees an average daily caseload of 18.6 for the state of Texas. For East Texas, that number is 12.5 a day.
In 2018, more than 1,500 claims of abuse or neglect were reported for Smith County. Only 519 were confirmed and that same number were placed in substitute care.
In Gregg County there were 533 confirmed cases and more than 1,000 unconfirmed. Cherokee County had 202 confirmed cases of abuse or neglect and 531 that were not. Henderson County had 351 confirmed and more than 850 were unconfirmed.
According to DFPS, over the last ten years, more children have been reporting incidents to medical personnel or at school.
There are signs that can signal abuse including:
- Frequent injuries that are unexplained
- Changes in behavior, eating and sleeping
- Complaints of pain or soreness
- Fear of certain places or people
- Changes in school performance and attendance
- Lack of personal care and hygiene
If you suspect child abuse or neglect, you can call the child protective services hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or you can contact these East Texas resources:
- Child Abuse CASA for Kids of East Texas 903-597-7725
- Child & Adult Abuse Hotline 800-252-5400
- Child Protective Services - Smith County 903-595-4841
- Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County 903-533-1880
- CPS Complaint and Additional Information Line 877-787-8999
- Darkness to Light 866-3675-4448
- Domestic Abuse 24/7 Hotline 800-333-0358
- East Texas Crisis Center 903-509-2526
- Family Violence & Sexual Assault Hotline 800-333-0358
- For the Silent (teen sex trafficking programs) 903-747-8128
- Refuge of Light 903-279-8769 (Safe house for sex trafficking victims- female minors)
- Women and Children's Shelter/ETCC 903-509-2526
Definitions of Abuse - Texas Family Code
Physical abuse is deliberate actions resulting in injuries to a child or genuine threats of such actions, or concerns about physical injuries of an unexplained or suspicious nature.
Sexual abuse
- Sexual indecency, sexual assault, or aggravated sexual assault.
- Failing to make a reasonable effort to prevent sexual conduct to a child.
- Using the child for the creation of obscene or pornographic material.
Emotional abuse
Emotional abuse is an emotional or mental injury caused by the parent or caregiver that results in an observable effect on the child.
- Psychological state - Concerns about the child's mental stability, as demonstrated by mood, behavior, and thoughts.
Trafficking
- Labor trafficking - parent or caregiver forcing a child into labor or services that are unhealthy or harmful to the child.
- Sex trafficking - parent or caregiver receiving compensation for forcing a child to engage in prostitution or other sex acts.
Neglect
- Neglectful supervision means improper supervision of a child left alone which could have resulted in substantial harm.
- Medical neglect is failure to seek, obtain or administer medical treatment that could result in substantial harm.
- Physical neglect is the failure to provide a child with the necessary food, clothing, and shelter to maintain a healthy life.
- Abandonment and refusal to accept parental responsibility are where the parent or caregiver left the child in a potentially harmful situation and did not plan to return for the child.
- Refusal to accept parental responsibility - Child has been out of the home for any reason, and parent/caregiver refuses to allow the child to return home.