A national discussion: Descendant of Robert E. Lee supports changing name of high school

A group of panelist from across the U.S. joined the virtual conversation. Including a family member whose name is related to the center of controversy.

A descendant of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is in favor of changing Tyler ISD's Robert E. Lee's High School name. The great, great, great-nephew of the General along with other Tylerites believe this demand for change is calling for a much needed conversation.

"Discussing it a little bit and being able to move the ball forward so that we can have reconciling discussion, things that help move our country together," Race Relations Panelist and Minister, DG Montavalo, said.

"A part of that happening is dismantling systems of oppression and systemic racism," Panelist participant and Pastor, Anthony Smith said.

Dozens of people in Tyler are demanding Robert E. Lee High School's name to be changed. Many demonstrators protested for a new name. For 62 years, the name has held steady. No matter how many years have passed by, the name is a reminder of a confederate general associated with slavery.

"There seems to be lots of hints that we are moving forward as a community," Montavalo said.

A diverse group of panelist from across the U.S. joined the conversation via Facebook Live. Including a family member whose name is related to the center of controversy, Rev. Robert Ray Lee the 4th. During the meeting, he called for Tyler ISD to have education that is honest taught in classrooms.

"Do we want to teach our children the lost cause mentality, a pseudo historical reality that Robert E. Lee was kind to his slaves and fought for southern rights and state rights which he never finished his sentence, was to continue to enslave people," Lee said. "With that said, do we want to have that for our children? Is that something we value in our education system? Or do we want to be honest and say that that's not something that we want to celebrate on our school name?"

During the meeting, Lee said he feels Trude Lamb should not have to wear a name that associates with owning slaves on her athletic jersey.

Panelists called attention to this history and discussed how to make a change and create history starting now.

"All over the country it seems like we are heading into a kind of more cultural reckoning with our past and present moment around racial inequity and racial injustice," Smith said.

"There [are] hints that our community might be becoming more accepting and welcoming people that are diverse and that is a good thing for Tyler," Montavalo said.