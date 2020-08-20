'A new beginning' | Students return to school at Tyler Legacy High School

“This year our theme of the campus is a new beginning because it truly is from the name all the way to the building."

TYLER, Texas — The start of the 2020-21 school year is different for many, but especially for the students at Legacy High School in Tyler.

Not only did students start the new school year five months after they were sent home due to the pandemic, they also came back to a new school name and a new building.

“This year our theme of the campus is a new beginning because it truly is from the name all the way to the building,” Principal Dr. Dan Crawford said.

The changes don’t stop there, students had the option to choose in-person learning or online.

Students who decided to come back to campus could be seen arriving for classes donning their new school uniform, a mask.

"Things do feel different than back in March and now, because back then it was more free," Trinity Rodgers, a sophomore, said.

Crawford says the school has put in place additional safety measures to ensure a sanitized environment for everyone. “We have a three-story building so it’s very important that we keep students moving in the same direction, where students won’t have to cross each other and see each,” he explained. “We also have a tiered lunch plan.”

Rodgers transferred to Tyler Legacy High School formerly Robert E. Lee during the second semester of her freshman year and says she was excited about returning to the new campus.

"Getting back into sports and still creating those friendships and all that, and just getting to experience it all,” Rodgers said.

The sophomore says while it was a different experience in the hallways, with smaller or spaced out classrooms, she feels the students are taking COVID-19 seriously.