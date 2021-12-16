Gary Wiley a Pine Tree Alum to play in a College Football Bowl Game

Gary Wiley is a senior linebacker for the Mustangs who is headed to Boston Massachusetts to take on University of Virginia.

DALLAS, Texas — Gary Wiley is a senior linebacker for the SMU Mustangs. He is planning on taking his fifth year to play another season for SMU. With that being said, this is his last go around with many of the guys that he has played with for the past four years. Wiley is excited about the upcoming game and owes most of his success to his Alma Mater Pine Tree High School. Wiley said that without East Texas and their love for football he would not be the player that he is today.

Morgan: “Every high school athlete dreams of playing sports at the division one level for Gary Wiley playing at SMU is a dream come true. East Texas, an area full of culture and tradition for high school football.”

Gary: “Football's religion. Being from Longview, I guess you could say, types of different people from long view when it comes to football, guys just really hard workers. And then, like, I got some approval chip on the shoulder.”

Morgan: “There were many life lessons at the pine tree coaching staff taught him, but one he has taken with him forever.”

Gary: “How you do anything is how you do it. That’s what coach lane used to tell me. Just how you do anything is how you do everything. If you want to do something great. On the field, just give it your all you gotta be passionate about what you do.”

Morgan: “One day after years of hard work and dedication, Wiley was sitting in his living room when he received a call, he will never forget.”

Gary: “He was like, these guys from SMU want to talk to you. They gonna call you. So I remember I was about to tell my mom, but I didn't want to get her too excited. So I just waited. And then I talked to him and I said, come see me. And it's like the day I guess like a little kid the day before Christmas.”

Morgan: “Flash forward four years. He has now made a huge impact on this program. But he says that this program has made an even bigger impact on him.”

Gary: “They taught me about how to be a better man student, boyfriend, brother, just stuff like that so I am grateful for those people.”