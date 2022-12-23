Boil water notice set for some Rusk Rural Water Supply customers

A new boil water notice has been issued due to no available water in the area

RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to no available water in the area.

The following areas are being affected: M 752, FM 241, HWY 69(S), and County Roads: 1110, 2303, 2306, 2307, 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325, 2400, 2401, 2403, 2404, 2405, 2443, 2444, 2445, 2446, 2448.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is asking customers to boil their water for two minutes prior to drinking, brushing teeth and any other form of consumption.

Customers may also purchase bottled water.

Children, seniors and anyone with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to bacteria.