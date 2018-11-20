You're woken up by a beeping sound, but it's not your alarm clock.

The smell of smoke making its way through your home - you realize it's your smoke detector.

Your house is on fire.

How long do you think you have to make it out alive?

"I would say from many minutes past 10 that people had to get out, to 3-4 minutes is all you have until your house is engulfed in fire." says Kilgore Fire Chief, John Bellows

I took to Facebook to see for myself just how long East Texans think they have to escape a house fire.

Here are the results:

Out of 62 votes, two people choose "more than 10 minutes to escape".

Other East Texans posting comments suggesting the type of fire could change the escape time.

According to experts, it's what's inside that changes everything.

“In the last 40+ years our fires have changed basically because of building materials. They’re beginning to use synthetic materials when they catch fire, they’re going to burn faster they’re going to burn hotter," says Bellows, "It doesn't allow people enough time to get out of their houses, that shows the importance of having good smoke detectors and practicing a safe way to get out of your house.”

"They are using a lot less natural material, solid wood in those things," says Richard Sisk, Sabine Fire Chief "So the material inside the homes are a lot more deadly even the components on the house it’s all the materials they are using inside the home is they’ve changed a lot over the years."

Research done by the UL Firefighters safety research institute showed how a modern living room filled with a microfiber sectional, engineered wood coffee table and other items, was engulfed in flames in 3 minutes and 30 seconds.

While the older living room which included a cotton sofa, solid wood coffee table, two end tables, and television stand took 29 minutes and 30 seconds to burn.

We wanted to see first hand just how long it would take to get out of your home. What was training for the firefighters was a demonstration and reality check for us.

Overall - we wanted to get the point across, saving lives starts with simple steps.

“Of course you want smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors," says Sisk

“Practice your exit plan and know your way out," says Bellows, "know where every piece of furniture is in your house, it’s very important because once you have can fire and you’re home just smoke a banks down and a lot of the times you have zero visibility."

We used an old house filled with some furniture including a couch, night stand, wood bed and other items.

In one room, crews started a fire, while in the other I was trying to escape.

Smoke filled the rooms making it difficult to see - ultimately causing me to get disoriented.

"You have to know where every piece of furniture is in your house otherwise you’re going to get disoriented. Many times we find people who are trying to get out of their house but we’re just unable to because they didn’t know how." says Bellows

If it's difficult for you to get out, it's most likely difficult for the firefighters to get in - trust me, I switched sides and put myself in their boots, literally.

Crews started the smoke and we waited, to reenact the firefighters response time.

A few minutes go by and we head into the house - this exercise, our job is to find the victim.

Smoke fills the house quickly, making it difficult to see.

The noise, leaving us with a thermal camera as our only tool to find the victim.

This training is just that, training, but the consequences of what could happen are all too real.

Being prepared, can be the difference between life and death.

© 2018 KYTX