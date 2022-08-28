A RIDE TO REMEMBER: Bikers' ride honors fallen Smith County deputy

More than 20 bikes headed south on HWY 59, as one group with one purpose.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — It was a ride to remember.

A group of bikers gathered Saturday morning to ride in honor of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, a Smith County deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

It was a quiet morning in the town of Garrison – a typical Saturday morning, until the motorcycles rolled in in.

"I actually went to school with Lorenzo, biker Ryan Mosher said. "We went to middle school together in Chapel Hill – known him ever since."

Motorcyclists from across East Texas met in support of Bustos and his family. Some served in the military, others were part of law enforcement, and some just wanted to make a difference.

"I found out about this ride last night," said Max Hasson. "I am a combat vet – and I wanted to support the blue and this family who lost someone important to them."

More than 20 bikes headed south on Highway 59, as one group with one purpose. Once in Nacogdoches, they joined community members at Brendyn's BBQ for a benefit lunch where the owner promised to match every dollar donated to the Bustos family.

"Whenever I heard about the accident I reached out to Joey with him and his guys and wanted his help to put something together and it just exploded from there," Hasson said.

Joey Hudnall, Vice President of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, mentioned there was no hesitation in getting this ride rolling since he knew what it meant, having seen officers down in the line of duty.

"I was police officer for over 21 years," said Hudnall. "Over those 21 years, I’ve seen tragedies like this before, so it kind of hit home for me."

Mosher described Deputy Bustos as a great friend to anyone he ever met.

"There’s no words to describe what the family is going through. We’re just trying to do our part to do what we can," Mosher said.