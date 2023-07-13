A rocking good time for summer readers

The club provides reading goals for every grade level that can be logged online or on a form and redeemed for prizes weekly.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Annie Smelley, 1, stood in a yellow dress near her brother Wesley, 5, while trying to keep up with the dancing going on around her. Even when she tumbled to the ground, she didn't let that stop her as her arms pushed up and propelled her back into the groove.

Their mother Hailey Smelley stood nearby smiling and watched as her children joined a nearby group of other dancing children who were lost in the music.

The Longview Exhibit Center was bustling with children of all ages Wednesday singing and dancing as part of the last performance of the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club. The club provides reading goals for every grade level that can be logged online or on a form and redeemed for prizes weekly. This year’s theme is “All Together Now! Share Reading. Share Kindness.”