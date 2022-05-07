Smith County Veteran Services Office and CampV hold ceremony to kick off renovations

The Smith County Veteran Services Office held a ceremony at CampV to kick off renovations to a building that will house its services.

A ceremony at CampV was held Tuesday morning to kick off renovations to a building that will provide services from the Smith County Veteran Services Office.

Once the renovations are complete next year, the entire office will relocate to provide services to veterans in one location. The renovated building will serve as the headquarters to all Smith County Veteran Services officers.

CampV Executive Director Travis Gladhill said since CampV started several years ago, it has become the pinnacle of services for veterans in East Texas.

The purpose of the Smith County Veteran Services Office is to assist veterans and their survivors and help them complete the correct forms and applications. The office also helps them collect the appropriate documentation to support a claim for benefits.

“The goal out here is to take care of veterans, the well-deserved care that they need,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said.

“The goal of the Smith County Veteran Services Office is to do the same," Gladhill said.