A Texas A&M Forest Service air tanker crashed in Lake Livingston

The Trinity River Authority have closed off US HWY 190 W causeway and several boat ramps for 24 hours while officials investigate the crash area.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service confirmed at approximately 5:00 p.m., a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston as it was responding to wildfires in Polk County.

The pilot was rescued and is being treated on the shore.

The Trinity River Authority is prohibiting access to the accident area for investigation in Lake Livingston. US HWY 190 W causeway and several boat ramps will be closed for 24 hours.

The agency was assisting on multiple new wildfires in the Corrigan, Texas area. They use several aircrafts to assist with extinguishing fires.