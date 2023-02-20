Ukrainian student at TJC shares her story as the war in Ukraine continues

"My life in Ukraine was a fairytale. It was the best years of my life I would say," Kramarova said.

TYLER, Texas — This Friday marks one year since everything changed for millions of families in Ukraine.

In her last semester at Tyler Junior College, Yeva Kramarova shares her experience being away from her family and home.

"I was hoping that I’d be able to go home for the Summer, but I didn’t unfortunately," said Ukranian student at TJC, Yeva Kramarova.

Far, as in halfway across the world in Ukraine.

"I just couldn’t communicate with my parents at some point because of the bad connections over there," Kramarova said.

She came to the U.S. to play tennis after graduating high school in Ukraine, a country that she had lived in her entire life.

That fairytale would soon come to an end. The last time she saw her family in Ukraine, was when she went for winter break last year.

"One month later, all this disaster begun," Kramarova said.

A disaster, that has placed her home country into war, and forced her father to fight in uncertainty.

"And maybe he will fight, there’s no clear news," Kramarova said.

Though there may be a lot of uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine. What is clear, is the strong support system she’s had here in East Texas

"Anytime I needed anything I would always come to them, and they would help me. Not only mentally but with any other stuff," Kramarova said.

Kramarova also said Ukrainians are stronger than most thought.