Neighbors are concerned and frustrated with not only the high-speed limit on this road, but drivers going above the speeding limit.

TYLER, Texas — Five people are dead after a two-vehicle crash this morning on State Highway 110. And this road isn’t a stranger to crashes.

Robert Shaw drives on Highway 110 often and explained his experience with reckless drivers on this road.

"They were probably going 75-80 mph, [drove like] they were in a big hurry. Didn’t do them any good because they ended up behind a dump truck and almost rear ended them. So I didn’t do them any good to go around us like that," said Shaw, a resident from Lindale.

And she said it isn’t the first time the road had to be shut down by a tragic accident.

This morning police were called to the scene of a car accident between a Dodge Charger and a Tahoe. DPS said they believe the Dodge was speeding down the road when it collided head on with the Tahoe.

"We’re not sure on a speed but we do know that it was travelling at an excessive speed, we just don’t know [what] it is yet," said Sgt. Jason Bundy, Texas Highway Patrol in Tyler.

Both vehicles were left unrecognizable. Sgt. Bundy said that they are still trying to identify the people inside the charger, but the two occupants in the Tahoe have been identified.

Neighbors on the road want to see change to stop accidents like these from happening.

Shaw doesn’t think the speed limit is the issue, it’s the drivers. He, like many other’s want to see changes made.

"More law enforcement patrol that highway and other highways that are prone to accidents," Shaw said.

Next time you head out on the road, Shaw has this message for you.

"Nine times out of ten, that extra 5 mph is dangerous but it’s not beneficial to getting them to where they are going," Shaw said.

One neighbor we spoke to said that her husband was in the ICU for a month because someone wasn’t paying attention to where they were driving and they ran into her husband’s vehicle here on Highway 110.