'A Tyler icon': Longtime volunteer honored for 'legendary' service to Tyler community

Hall, who has been serving Tyler for over 50 years, was honored for her volunteer service at the annual Winter Gala benefiting the Tyler Rose Museum.

Verna Hall believes "you always get more out of volunteering than you put in.”

"Verna Hall, what can you say," said Patrick Willis, a Tyler Rose Museum board member. "She's a Tyler icon. Her volunteer service is legendary in our community."