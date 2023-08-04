A Vidor man is arrested after a postal worker allegedly catches him stealing mail

The postal worker says she noticed Aaron Michael Cooper, 34, following her and taking a package she had just delivered.

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor man is sitting in the Orange County Jail after he was allegedly caught stealing mail by a postal worker.

The postal worker says she noticed Aaron Michael Cooper, 34, following her and taking a package she had just delivered.

She called Vidor police who were able to determine who he is by his description.

An officer went to Cooper’s house after receiving the complaint from the post office. The door wasn't answered by Cooper, but the officer spotted him in the front room with a package.

The package was the one that the postal worker says she saw Cooper steal from the mailbox. The homeowner who’s mail was stolen filed charges.

Cooper is no stranger to law enforcement and has had prior arrests according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

Cooper remains in the Orange County Jail. His bond has not yet been set.

Mail theft is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

