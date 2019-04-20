NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A woman and a 12-year-old boy were struck by a train after the woman failed to yield at a railroad crossing Friday morning.

According to a press release, the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash on Friday at about 10:30 a.m. on County Road 265.

The preliminary crash report indicates that Lataria Session, 21, of Nacogdoches, was driving a 2007 Nissan traveling west on CR 265 and failed to yield right of way to warning signs at a railroad crossing. The vehicle was then struck by a Union Pacific train that was traveling south.

The press release says Session and a 12-year-old boy who was also in the car, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

No Union Pacific personnel were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.