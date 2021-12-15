A woman died after being hit by a car on Ellen Trout Drive in Lufkin, officials report

The accident remains under investigation.

LUFKIN, Texas — A woman died after being hit by a car on Ellen Trout Drive on Wednesday, Lufkin Police are reporting.

Around 6:20 p.m., Lufkin Police were called to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident.

A woman was attempting to cross Ellen Trout Drive to Sayers Street inside Loop 287 when she was hit by an eastbound Toyota Corolla.

Witnesses said that a driver in the crossover turn lane had stopped to allow the woman to cross but the driver in the Corolla did not see the woman because that stretch of highway is dark.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she later died.