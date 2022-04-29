Local woman looking to reunite family with forgotten treasures

“Sons, daughter, granddaughter, grandbabies, someone cares enough to want to see.”

TYLER, Texas — When Norma Kennedy opened an old storage unit, she didn't know what to expect. The result turned out to be much more than she expected.

Almost a hundred years worth of relics and memories from the Garrison family. A yearbook from 1941, old family photos, and even a World War 2 medal of honor were included within the dusty boxes left behind.

And now, Norma's goal is to reunite these items with their rightful owners because she knows how valuable memories can be.

"But once we create memories of pictures, of loved ones, friends. We need to keep it and be able to look back on it," Kennedy said.

She knows first hand just how painful losing your cherished items can be. At age 13, her family lost everything in a house fire.

"My mom grieved over baby pictures and pictures we made in school. Friends, family, we lost all that."

Now, her goal is to make sure that no family has to endure the heartache that she did. Finding the Garrison family is something she said she will continue to work hard to do. So far, she's searched far and wide around East Texas and the Dallas area.

Still, no luck. However, she's trying to get the attention of everybody she can to try to spread the word and find this family. The family was located around the Ennis area, but they seemed to have connections spread out all over East Texas.