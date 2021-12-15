UPDATE: Crews bring fire in abandoned downtown Tyler hotel under control after rescuing multiple people who were trapped

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department has brought a fire in an abandoned building downtown under control after rescuing multiple people who were trapped.
According to the TFD, the fire broke out in the 600 block of E. Erwin St., at the building formerly known as the Tyson Hotel. Fire Marshal Paul Findley says there were occupants inside the building who were not supposed to be in there, but officials were able to get them out. One of the people inside the building was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officials say a few firefighters fell down an elevator shaft, but they were uninjured and back to work.
Firefighters believe the fire began on the second floor, however, the cause is unknown at this time.
