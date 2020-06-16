Gov. Greg Abbott said Rusk County has had 104 people test positive Tuesday for COVID-19 due to a return of full-scale testing at a prison in the county.

Abbott made the reference while speaking at a still in-progress press conference during which he spoke about the state’s abundant hospital capacity to treat coronavirus patients and identified counties that contributed to another day of a high number of new cases have been reported.

Abbott said Rusk County is one of the counties that had abnormally high positive tests contributing to 2,622 new cases for Tuesday.

Read more from our newspaper partners the Longview News-Journal.